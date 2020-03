Met Éireann has said that heavy rain is expected in 15 counties today.

The midlands and western areas could experience more flooding, as river levels remain high.

But they are still quite a bit lower than during the recent flooding crisis.

Rainfall accumulations from the weekend of 40 to 50mm could also lead to spot flooding, Met Éireann said.

The areas affected are:

Connacht

Longford

Offaly

Westmeath

Cavan

Donegal

Clare

Cork

Kerry

Limerick

Tipperary