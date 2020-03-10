Ryanair suspends all Italian flights until April

By Greg Murphy

Ryanair has announced that they will suspend all flights to, from and within Italy.

The move comes as the Italian government put the entire country on lock down in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

From Wednesday, March 11, Ryanair will suspend all domestic Italian flights and from Friday, March 13, all international flights will also be suspended.

The freeze will be in place until Wednesday, April 8 for both.

In a statement, the airline said that all affected passengers will receive an email informing them of the details of the cancellations.

Passengers affected by the suspension will be able to “choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months.”

Passengers who need to return home can switch to one of the flights operating up to the end of the day on Friday.

“Passengers looking for repatriation can obtain a free move to an earlier Ryanair flight operating up until midnight Friday, March 13.”

Ryanair has apologised to all customers for the disruption to their travel plans, “caused by national Government restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian Government to lock down the entire country.”