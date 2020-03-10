Schools drama fest ‘as Gaeilge’ was one of the best yet

MUCH-LOVED storybook characters Willie Wonka, Sandy and Danny, the Gingerbread Girl and even explorer Tom Crean all took to the stage at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre last week. It was part of Féile Scoildrámaíochta Cheatharlach 2020, which not only marked the start of Seachtain na Gaeilge but is already one of the festival’s real highlights.

Organised by Glór Cheatharlach, the schools Irish language drama proved amazingly popular this year, with ten productions taking part.

“It was just fantastic,” enthused Bríde de Roiste of Glór Cheatharlach. “It’s the best we had, with ten dramas and great variety from musicals to regular dramas on the stage. The emphasis is very much on entertaining and enjoyment and, of course, as it’s part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, the use of the Irish language,” said Bríde.

Bríde pointed out that it wasn’t just about the schools taking part but also the schools that came along, filling the audience for each performance. “They all really enjoyed the performances and it was great to have them all there,” she added.

Plays and musicals staged ‘as Gaeilge’ included Plúirín Sneachta, Jeaic agus an Gás Pónaire, Peadar Penguin and Annie, Grease and many more. Pupils performed from schools in Gorey, Kilkenny, Portlaoise, Borris-in-Ossory and Kildare, all enjoying the action-packed line-up of productions over two days.

Locally, both Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc took part. The Gaelscoil had two productions, with senior infants performing a wonderful rendition of An Cailín Sinséir, while the seniors’ version of Charlie and an Monarcha Seacláide was truly amazing.

The Gaelcholáiste teens outdid themselves with a terrific performance of the ever-popular musical Grease.

The adjudicator for the competition was Con Ó Cróinín, director and producer with Carlow’s Aisteoirí an nLóchrainn. He had the unenviable task of selecting six productions to go forward to the Leinster Féile Scoildrámaíochta, which will be held in Mullingar from 18-20 March.

There was great excitement with the selection of all three local productions for the Leinster finals.