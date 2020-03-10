Scouts mark 90 years in Carlow with dinner dance and awards night

GENERATIONS of scouts in Carlow town celebrated 90 years when they attended a dinner dance and awards night in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

While an exhibition of the Fifth Carlow Town Scout Group’s history has been ongoing in Carlow County Museum, the shindig in the Seven Oaks was a chance for leaders, past leaders, parents and former scouts to get together. Some notable guests were in attendance, including Scouting Ireland chairman Adrian Tennant, vice-president Seán Farrell, southeast provincial commissioner Kevin Murphy, Carlow/Kilkenny commissioner Brendan Hynes and local chairman Colin Whelan. Mayor Andrea Dalton was also among the guests at an evening that included wonderful food, great company, the presentation of awards, speeches and some dancing.

“It was excellent, we had a great night,” remarked Oisín Keane, one of the leaders who helped to organise the event and who acted as MC.