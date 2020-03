There was no winner of tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €40m.

The numbers drawn were 11, 23, 30, 37, 43 and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 12.

There was also no winner in the Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 4, 12, 17, 22 and 38.

53 players matched four numbers in the Plus draw to scoop €2,000.