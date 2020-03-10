Three arrested after Revenue seize more than 33,000 cigarettes in separate operations

Picture: Revenue

Three men have been arrested following a number of operations carried out by Revenue yesterday.

As a result of three separate operations, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized more than 33,000 cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €22,500.

12,000 smuggled cigarettes were found when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a man, with dual British/Egyptian passports.

He had disembarked a flight from Cairo.

A further 21,480 cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the hand luggage of two men from Moldova who disembarked a flight from Moscow.

Revenue has said that all three men were arrested by gardaí.

They added that investigations are on-going.

Revenue said that the seizures were part of ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295.