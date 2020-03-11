Council land at Rathnapish could be used to build houses

THE council should enter into negotiations with Carlow Cathedral Parish to acquire its own land at Rathnapish and help tackle the housing crisis. Cllr Tom O’Neill made the suggestion at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District as members were discussing the issue of housing.

“Has the council ever approached the religious orders or the parish to see about getting the lands beside Carlow Youth Centre? They’d be ideal for social housing,” stated cllr O’Neill.

He pointed out that the lack of available land in Carlow town was an ongoing problem.

Acting director of services Michael Brennan stated that he was aware discussions were held with the parish about this land a number of years ago but they “fell through”.

“There is a lack of land, so I will pursue this suggestion with parish groups,” said Mr Brennan.

Mr Brennan confirmed that 265 houses are currently “in progress” in the Carlow area.

“Something is being done … not enough … but something is being done,” remarked cllr O’Neill.

Cllr Andrea Dalton called for greater inspection of private rental accommodation, adding that she was “appalled at the condition of some”, even places where tenants are paying €1,200 a month in rent.

Cllr Ken Murnane called on the council to officially confirm that it managed to construct a house recently for €140,000, pointing out that this would result in a reasonable mortgage of under €600 a month.

Mr Brennan stated he would come back to cllr Murnane on the matter.

In response to questions about the eviction of council tenants for anti-social behaviour, Mr Brennan accepted it was “very difficult”, but added that the council has to deal with anti-social behaviour but must have evidence. “We won’t be found wanting if we have the evidence,” Mr Brennan insisted.