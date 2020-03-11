Family concerned as teenage girl missing from Dublin

Evelina Ioana Butnaru

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl in Dublin.

Evelina Ioana Butnaru was last seen in Inchicore, Dublin 8 yesterday.

Evelina is approximately 5 foot 6 inches with a slight build, dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Evelina was wearing black leggings and a black jumper.

Gardaí and Evelina’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Evelina or who can assist in locating her are asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.