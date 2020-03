Four searches in Dublin see cars, designer watches and other high end items seized

Two cars, designer watches, and high end clothing and handbags have been seized by gardaĆ­ during four searches across Dublin this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau along with the emergency response unit began with a search at a house in Crumlin.

Follow up searches then took place at a house in Tallaght and a business in Kilmainham.

A further search is also taking place in the Tallaght area.

Gardai also seized documents, three mobile phones and a computer hard drive.

They say this morning’s operation targeted an individual with strong links to organised criminality across the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

No arrests have been made.