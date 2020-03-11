Four searches in Dublin see cars, designer watches and other high end items seized

Two cars, designer watches, and high end clothing and handbags have been seized by gardaí during four searches across Dublin this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau along with the emergency response unit began with a search at a house in Crumlin.

Follow up searches then took place at a house in Tallaght and a business in Kilmainham.

A further search is also taking place in the Tallaght area.

Gardai also seized documents, three mobile phones and a computer hard drive.

They say this morning’s operation targeted an individual with strong links to organised criminality across the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

No arrests have been made.