Stronger focus on community policing part of garda reform

The next phases of garda reforms have been announced by the Garda Commissioner.

The Garda Operating Model will see more front line gardaí and a stronger focus on community policing.

The phased introduction of the Garda Operating Model in each of its 19 Divisions this year has been announced

It will see the allocation of Superintendents to each of those Divisions with more front-line gardaí and a stronger focus on community policing.

Under the Garda Operating Model, Divisions will increase in size and will be operationally autonomous.

640 gardaí have already been re-deployed to the front-line from administrative roles in the last few years.

The changes are being introduced as part of the implementation plan based on the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the changes will us deliver a more responsive, more efficient and better service to local communities.

The Policing Authority’s welcomed today’s announcement.