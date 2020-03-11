Talented youngsters impress at College of Music’s annual concert

SCORES of young, gifted musicians who attend Carlow College of Music took part in the college’s eighth annual music festival recently, with performances from children as young as seven and as advanced as 18 years’ old.

Musician Dorothy Conaghan was the guest adjudicator, and she was delighted with what she heard.

“Dorothy was so impressed that she wants to come back next year. She gave the students great tips on how to present their performances,” said Majella Swan, director of the college.

Between solo and ensemble performances, about 120 young musicians performed at the festival, during which several accolades were awarded to outstanding scholars. They included Brian Byrne, an 18-year-old pianist from Myshall who was awarded the Carlow College of Music Student of the Year Cup. Eleven-year-old Eamonn O’Connor from Tullow won the McCullough Emerging Artist award for playing the clarinet beautifully.

The college is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, so the musicians can look forward to a busy calendar of events, including a concert this Sunday, 15 March, when all the festival winners will perform. That concert is taking place in St Mary’s Church, Haymarket, Carlow at 4pm.

Majella also runs Sing Aloud for primary school children, Sing for secondary school students, a junior orchestra called the Staves, a brass band called No Strings Attached and Carlow Youth Orchestra.

Places are available on each of the above and further information is available from the college website.