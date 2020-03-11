‘Thousandaire’ fundraiser pulls in €30k for Ballymurphy football club

THERE was standing room only in the Lord Bagenal Hotel in Leighlinbridge when Ballymurphy Celtic held a massive fundraiser ‘Who wants to be a thousandaire?’

“We were really nervous because there were weather warnings all day but, in the end, more than 380 people turned up. The place was packed,” Thomas Doyle, chairman of the club, told The Nationalist.

Contestants vied for the magic €1,000 by answering a series of questions and only Seán Murphy from St Mullins was even close to the mark, but alas he missed out on winning the jackpot by just one question.

“The atmosphere was amazing! It was a family event, so there were plenty of young people at it. We were overwhelmed by the support,” a delighted Thomas continued.

Thomas and a ten-strong committee had worked on organising the fundraiser since September, but it all paid off because they raised a staggering €29,200 for the football club. Not only did they have a range of sponsors’ stalls, but advertisers were also screened at intervals throughout the evening. The committee consisted of Tommy Joyce, Shane Foley, John Whelan, Paul Traynor, Mark Maloney, Jamie Doyle, Martin Redmond, Mary Kate O’Brien, Seamus Ivers and JJ Culleton. Thomas and the committee would like to thank everyone who supported the event in any way.

Ballymurphy Celtic is the only soccer club in the south of the county, so it attracts players from Ballymurphy, Borris and St Mullins and is hugely popular in the area. It was awarded €36,000 by Sports Grants Ireland and in order to draw it down the club has to raise a similar figure. The committee plan to invest the money in new equipment and one day hope to buy their own grounds.

“The bigger plan is to secure our own pitch,” concluded Thomas.