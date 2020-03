A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of the investigation into the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney.

File photo of Kevin Lunney.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director was abducted near his home in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, in September of last year.

Gardaí have made a number of arrests as part of their investigation in recent weeks.

The man in his mid 50s has been taken into custody and is being held at Cavan Garda Station.