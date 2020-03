Shauna O’Donnell

A 21-year-old woman missing from home in Co Clare from home the Monday before last may have gone to Dublin.

Shauna O’Donnell from Ennis was last seen in Limerick City on March 2nd — when it’s thought she travelled to the capital.

She’s described as five-foot-four and slim, with dark shoulder-length hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a distinctive duffel coat when last seen.

Anyone who’s seen Shauna or who might be able to help find her is being asked to contact gardaí.