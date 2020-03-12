Parades cancelled

CARLOW town’s St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled because of fears over the coronavirus, while it looks likely that other parades across the county and beyond will also fall foul of the pandemic.

“It’s a life or death situation, it’s better to err on the side of caution,” Bríd de Róiste, the driving force behind Carlow’s annual parade, told The Nationalist “We have to be vigilant about this, so we made the decision to cancel. It’s disappointing, but in the scheme of things, it’s minor.”

Some 500 people were expected to take part in the county’s largest parade, with another 2,000 spectators anticipated to flock to the town for the event. The organising committee of six people held an emergency meeting last night, at which they pulled the plug on the parade going ahead.

The Graiguecullen/Killeshin parades also bit the dust, while other parade organisers are meeting tonight (Tuesday) to decide whether to go ahead or not. With the cancellation yesterday of the two biggest parades in Dublin and Cork, it looks increasingly likely that parades right across the country will be scuppered.

“Given that’s happening elsewhere, it’s most likely that the Tullow parade will be gone, too,” cllr William Paton said at yesterday’s county council meeting, while Michael Cahill, PRO of the Bagenalstown event, said they would make their decision tonight.

“We’ll have to play it by ear,” he said.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of Carlow Chamber of Commerce, said the cancellation of the parade was “small on the grand scale of things” but that business owners’ main concerns were for the safety of their staff and customers.

The cancellation of the local parades came as minister for health Simon Harris said that there was a moderate-to-high risk of Ireland following the same outbreak pattern as Italy, France and Germany.

Locally, all nursing homes have limited access to their premises, with all non-essential visits banned, while future large-scale gatherings are also under threat.

In April, thousands of international visitors are expected to flock to Carlow to take part in the Pan Celtic Festival, but organisers will weigh up the threat closer to the date near Easter. “We’ll keep track of it and hope it’ll settle … there are more important things in life,” concluded Bríd.