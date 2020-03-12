So near and yet so far for Amy in Beat’s leap of faith contest

A BORRIS woman bravely decided to take a ‘leap of faith’ with Beat 102-103 last week, but sadly the final prize was not to be!

Amy Williams reached the final of the regional radio station’s competition to mark leap year 2020, where listeners were invited to take a leap of faith with Beat and register for the promotion without knowing anything about the final prize. The only information provided by the radio station was that the winner would have to be available on 29 February with passport at the ready and suitcase in tow for one memorable weekend with a friend.

On Thursday 28 February, after thousands entered for this chance to win a Leap Day experience of a lifetime and after four weeks of qualifying rounds, just two people remained – Amy and Kellie O’Neill from Wexford.

Dunmore Adventure was the location for the nail-biting finale, hosted live on air by Beat, where Amy and Katie had to complete a time trial involving a challenging water-based obstacle course that culminated in a giant leap of faith off the adventure centre’s inflatable ‘wibit’ into the sea, where they then had to swim to shore and ring a bell to sound the end of the time trial.

Amy battled through the course courageously, cheered on by friends and family from the shoreline and via Beat’s Facebook live page. Among the online viewers were some of Amy’s family, who were nervously watching from Manchester and Bolton in England.

It was an epic battle, which eventually saw an emotional Kellie O’Neill crowned the overall winner of Leap of Faith 2020. Her prize was then revealed as a whirlwind weekend of attending three concerts in three different countries and $500 in cash to have a little shopping spree while in New York, the location of one of the concerts.

A very worthy runner-up, Amy was awarded a €100 voucher from City Square Shopping Centre, the competition’s main sponsor.