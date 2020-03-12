Specsavers duo provide free eye care to the poor of Kolkata

SPECSAVERS Carlow store director Dolores O’Neill and dispensing optician Dolores Farrell helped support 1,500 patients during a charity mission to the Indian city of Kolkata recently. The Carlow duo were part of a Specsavers team of ten who visited the destitute city of Kolkata alongside charity partner the Hope Foundation.

They spent a week providing vital eye care in the street and slum communities. The team also visited the Hope Hospital, which Specsavers supports.

During the week-long volunteering trip, the two Carlow-based women and their Specsavers colleagues saw 1,500 patients and dispensed more than 1,200 glasses, benefiting people across slums, schools, hospitals and rural villages in the region. Many of those who were treated by Specsavers staff never had access to basic eye care.

“I am so grateful to have had the privilege of visiting Kolkata with the Hope Foundation and Specsavers,” said Dolores O’Neill. “The poverty we witnessed while working in the city is remarkable and it was shocking to witness the destitute living conditions first hand. To be able to give those with so little the ability to see is a remarkable task to undertake and it was so heart-warming to meet the thousands of patients we treated,” she said.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank all of those who have helped make this unforgettable journey possible – you have all contributed to giving those in need the gift of sight,” Dolores added.

At the end of their week-long volunteering trip, the ladies presented a cheque for €100,000 to Maureen Forrest, founder of the Hope Foundation.

Having raised €75,000 for the Hope Foundation in 2018, Specsavers surpassed this target in 2019. All these funds will go to the Hope Foundation to support the eye clinic in the Hope Hospital, Kolkata. The money will also be used to buy much-needed, high-quality optical equipment for the care of underprivileged people in Kolkata.

“Witnessing the poverty in Kolkata made me realise how we all can be guilty of taking healthcare and technology that is so easily accessible for us here in Ireland for granted,” said Dolores Farrell.