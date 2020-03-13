Abbie (10) makes her acting debut on Fair City

A TEN-YEAR-OLD Rathvilly girl will make her TV debut this Thursday night at 8pm when she appears on the popular RTÉ soap Fair City.

Abbie Colfer will appear on Fair City to raise awareness for Wish Day, which takes place the day after Abbie’s star turn on TV – Friday 13 March. Starring alongside fan favourites Sorcha Furlong, Victor Burke and Enda Oates on the streets of Carrigstown outside the Spar shop, Abbie hopes that Fair City viewers and the people of Ireland will raise funds for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Collecting for Make-A-Wish with her mum Andrea, Abbie will encourage fans of Fair City to support the foundation by donating and/or buying pens in their local Spar store.

“Never before have I been on TV. I am really excited because I sometimes watch Fair City with my Nana, who is a huge fan,” said Abbie.

In August 2016, when she was just seven-and-a-half, Abbie was diagnosed with leukaemia. After two-and-a-half years of harsh chemotherapy, Abbie has lasting effects of the treatment.

She is now one year and three months in remission and is making each of those months count.

Abbie and her family were invited to RTÉ last month, where she filmed her scene with some of the Fair City cast, including Sorcha Furlong, who plays Orla, Victor Burke, who plays Wayne, Enda Oates, who is Pete on the soap, and Charlie Duffy, who plays the part of Junior. Abbie and her family enjoyed a day on set, getting a tour of the ***Fair City*** lot and meeting cast and crew.

Abbie heard of Make-A-Wish through her nurses in Crumlin Hospital, and having had such gruelling treatment, she shared her wish to go with her family – mum Andrea, her dad and her three siblings – to Disneyland in Orlando, Florida. Make-A-Wish granted her request in 2019.

Abbie wished to go on some of the world’s biggest and fastest rollercoasters and the family enjoyed an unforgettable trip of a lifetime.