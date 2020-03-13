"Absolutely life-changing": Donegal winner for €1m Lotto Plus 1 prize

Customer and Supervalue staff celebrate the win at Supervalu. Picture: MacInnes Photography.

The Gaeltacht town of Dungloe in Co Donegal celebrated today as the winner of Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million claimed their prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Kavanagh’s Supervalu in the centre of the town and the National Lottery have confirmed that the lucky ticketholder was in touch to pick up their winnings.

Liam McShea, manager of Kavanagh’s Supervalu in Dungloe said: “Honestly, this is just what everybody in Dungloe needed this week.”

He said: “It has of course been a very difficult time for the entire country with the coronavirus but this massive Lotto win has given the entire town of Dungloe something to talk about other than the dreaded virus!”

It’s incredible how the mood in the entire locality suddenly changes knowing that somebody in the area has become a millionaire overnight.

He added: “It’s incredible. €1 million is a huge amount of money but this will be absolutely life-changing for one lucky person in a small town like Dungloe.”

An additional €1 million in prizes are to be won in Saturday’s Lotto draws and an estimated €5.5 million Lotto Jackpot is up for grabs.

A National Lottery spokesperson said that the extra Lotto prize pot of €1 million would be the perfect way for players to kick-off the St. Patrick’s weekend celebrations.