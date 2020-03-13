Carlow hurlers run out of road

Westmeath 1-17

Carlow 2-8

By Kieran Murphy

CARLOW’S hopes of staying in the top division of the National Hurling League next year all but perished in the opening half when they failed to sparkle and went into the break trailing 1-8 to 0-4 in this relegation play-off in Mullingar on Sunday.

It was the most listless performance Carlow produced under manager Colm Bonnar, as they failed to bring an intensity to the occasion.

Right from the throw-in the Barrowsiders were struggling and the early concession of frees allowed Westmeath free-taker Killian Doyle the opportunity to pick off three points from placed balls.

Needless turnovers and a missed free which Marty Kavanagh would usually convert with his eyes closed all added to a sense that this was not going to be Carlow’s day.

The players obviously fed into this. Kavanagh finally put his side on the scoreboard on 12 minutes with a free. With the aid of a strong breeze Diarmuid Byrne and Jack Kavanagh followed up a point each to level matters but this was only a false dawn. Doyle restored the Westmeath lead and then disaster struck for the away side.

They could have gone long with the puck-out but instead they got themselves into trouble about 30 metres from their own goal. In the form he was in, Doyle seized possession and drove the ball high and into the top right hand corner of the net. It had been coming. Minutes early Damien Jordan dived to his left and saved brilliantly to deny Eoin Price at the Dunnes Stores end of the ground.

Carlow lived on poorly delivered ball. The full-forward line came away from their own goal trying to forage for possession at least 30 metres from the Westmeath small square. By this stage Tommy Doyle was marking Marty Kavanagh. The two know each other from their Fitzgibbon Cup days in IT Carlow. The Westmeath man won this major battle. By half-time Killian Doyle had posted a total of 1-6 of Westmeath’s 1-8. Only the most optimistic of Carlow supporters would have backed their team at this stage.

The expected Carlow surge didn’t materialise early in the second half. Chris Nolan took over the free-taking duties from a rattled Kavanagh and his point from play and another from a free briefly suggested that Carlow may have been set to repeat their heroics of a year ago when they came back from the dead to overcome Offaly at the same stage.

Points from Doyle and Shane Clavin cancelled out Nolan’s earlier scores.

At the end of the third quarter Westmeath led 1-12 to 0-6. Nolan and Doyle traded further frees and Kavanagh and Doyle, once more, did likewise. The game was petering out. Especially when a further Doyle brace pushed the Westmeath lead out to ten points.

Then Carlow got a break when they were awarded a penalty which Kavanagh converted on 60 minutes. At that point there was no need for Westmeath to worry. Three minutes later that changed when Diarmuid Byrne managed to deflect an attempted Aonghus Clarke back pass to his keeper and the sliotar ended in the back of the net past the stranded Aaron McHugh who had come forward in anticipation of the pass.

Carlow were still long odds to rescue the game and so it came to pass. That urgency and intensity which was needed for the previous hour was not enough. Westmeath rode out the mini-comeback. Not surprisingly it was a sideline cut and a free on 74 minutes which ensured there would no fairytale comeback this year.

Right at the death Chris Nolan picked up his second yellow card to ensure, yet again, Carlow would finish the game with 14.

Westmeath: Aaron McHugh; Darragh Egerton, Tommy Doyle, Conor Shaw; Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Shane Clavin (0-1); Cormac Boyle, Eoin Price; Niall Mitchell, Killian Doyle (1-14, 0-10 frees, sl, 65), Darragh Clinton (0-1), Derek McNicholas (0-1), Jack Galvin. Subs: Liam Varley for Craig (h/t), Joey Boyle for McNicholas (43 mins), Josh Coll for Galvin (48 mins), Adam Ennis for Egerton (52 mins), John Gilligan for Clinton (66 mins).

Carlow: Damien Jordan; Gary Bennett, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Alan Corcoran, David English, Ross Smithers; Jack Kavanagh (0-1), Diarmuid Byrne (1-1); John Michael Nolan, Marty Kavanagh (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), Chris Nolan (0-3, 0-2 frees); Ted Joyce, Kevin McDonald, Aaron Amond. Subs: Jon Nolan for JM Nolan (17 mins), Eddie Byrne for McDonald (43 mins), Richard Coady for Bennett (50 mins), Paul Coady for J Kavanagh (53 mins), Sean Whelan for D Byrne (65 mins).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).