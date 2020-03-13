Covid-19: Hospitals around country take further emergency measures as number of cases rises to 90

By Michelle McGlynn

Additional reporting by Eoin English

Hospitals around the country are introducing measures to restrict the number of people attending as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 today rose to 90.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is cancelling all elective orthopaedic and spinal services from Monday, March 16.

It means that all elective orthopaedic outpatient appointments are cancelled until further notice.

The Hospital will also be moving all fracture clinics to the Mater Smithfield Rapid Injury Clinic starting from next Wednesday, March 18.

“Visitor restrictions remain in place for public and patient safety. The only visitors who are allowed on campus are those who are visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults, or those whose loved ones are receiving end of life care. No children are permitted to visit the hospital under any circumstances,” a statement from the hospital said.

This evening, Cork University Hospital said it will be reducing/rescheduling outpatient appointments from Monday, March 16.

Services which will not be impacted are:

Dialysis

Dressing clinic

Warfarin clinic

Endoscopy

Cystic Fibrosis

Infusions

Radiology

Hepatology

Gastroenterology

Therapies: Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Dietetics, Speech & Language

All regional cancer centre appointments in the Glandore and Orchid Centre

EEG/EMG

Cardiology Diagnostics

Ophthalmology outpatients

All other appointments are being rescheduled unless a patient is contacted directly by the hospital and asked to attend their scheduled appointment.

Surgeries at CUH will proceed as normal unless patients are contacted by the hospital and advised otherwise.

Visiting restrictions remain throughout the hospital.

The Mercy University Hospital in Cork is also cancelling all outpatients appointments, day case procedures and elective surgery from Monday, March 16.

It said all day case procedures, inclusive of endoscopic and pain procedures, are also being cancelled with effect from Monday.

There will be exceptions to the situation and in such cases patients will be contacted directly by the hospital and provided with appointment details.

University Hospital Waterford has advised that Outpatient and Inpatient Activity including Day Cases will be reduced from Monday, March 16.

Affected patients will be contacted directly by the hospital and rescheduled as soon as possible.

Visitor restrictions remain in place due to Infection Prevention and Control concerns.

In exceptional circumstances, visitors will be facilitated and this will be strictly by arrangement with the Ward Manager.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]