Covid-19: Latest measures announced by Irish transport operators

By Michelle McGlynn

Transport operators around the country are taking measures to ensure the health and safety of commuters and staff as Covid-19 cases in Ireland continue to rise.

The number of people traveling by public transport has dropped by between 15 and 20% in recent days, according to the National Transport Authority (NTA).

It has engaged with all public transport operators and says normal schedules will continue this weekend and next week, with the exception of St Patrick’s Day.

The Authority says it will continue to monitor transport patterns and will respond with the operators.

It says any actions taken will be guided by the advice of public health officials.

Bus and rail

According to today’s NTA statement, Iarnród Éireann, Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Luas and Local Link services will be implementing their normal schedule of services on the Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15.

Other than St Patrick’s Day on March 17, public transport services will run a normal scheduled service next week.

In addition, a number of Local Link services are offering to deliver critical medical supplies to the elderly, the vulnerable and sick within rural areas during the coming weeks.

Those in need of such support should contact their Local Link provider.

GoBus.ie announced this afternoon that it would be suspending all services from Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Passengers booked on services from March 16 onwards will be contacted by the company and arrangements will be made to refund their tickets.

GoBus.ie said it endeavours to resume full services as soon as possible and customers can check social media platforms for information on re-commencement.

Aircoach has advised that all services are operating as normal.

Taxi

FreeNow are continuing to offer services but have turned off Match taxi, their taxi sharing feature.

It has issued recommendations to passengers while assuring that drivers have been advised to follow HSE guidelines closely.

Recommendations from the taxi app include:

Using card payments wherever possible and avoiding using cash

If you are feeling unwell, do not travel and visit the HSE website

Air travel

Many airlines are allowing customers to change their flights without paying extra fees.

Instead, anyone who changes will have to pay the fare difference, if there is one.

Anyone who booked an Aer Lingus flight before March 6 for March, April and May will be able to change.

Ryanair also announced today that passengers who have a booking with them in March and wish to change their flight can do so from today without incurring the flight change fee.

The announcement applies to all existing and new bookings until Tuesday, March 31.

Passengers will be required to pay any difference in fare.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]