Gannon and Kavanagh named on club teams of the year

By Kieran Murphy

CARLOW GAA and its grassroots were able to take a bow on Friday night when Éire Óg’s Sean Gannon and Marty Kavanagh from St Mullins were presented with their awards at the AIB GAA Club Player Awards ceremony at Croke Park.

Since the awards were inaugurated in 2018, it was the first time a Carlow player in either code has been honoured in the club team of the year. This time the second smallest county in Ireland was represented in style with the achievements of both Éire Óg and St Mullins getting to provincial finals being recognised.

The two players are no stranger to individual awards and like Marty ‘Mouse’ Kavanagh, Sean Gannon says this is not just an honour for himself, but for his club and county.

“It is a reward for the efforts the club made. It is a massive step up for a Carlow team to do what we did and it is nice to get some recognition,” said the Éire Óg man.

“We are perceived to be a smaller county and not just for us, St Mullins have a representative on the hurling team. It is brilliant.”

Kavanagh expressed similar sentiments to Gannon when asked what it meant for him to be chosen.

“It is recognition of the achievements of the club and all the players in qualifying for a Leinster final,” said the St Mullins sharpshooter who revealed his highlight of 2019 was captaining his club to victory over Mount Leinster Rangers in the county senior hurling final.

All-Ireland hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks picked up five awards with five players from All-Ireland football winners Corofin also included in the team of the year.

Brendan Maher (Borrisoleigh) and Ronan Steed (Corofin) were named the club hurler and club footballer of the year respectively.

Club Hurling Team of the Year

1 James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); 2 Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), 3 Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 4 Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks); 5 Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks); 6 Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh); 7 Shane Cooney (St Thomas); 8 Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); 9 Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil); 10 Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 11 TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12 Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh); 13 Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14 Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15 Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

Club Football Team of the Year

1 Bernard Power (Corofin); 2 Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo), 3 Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin), 4 Liam Silke (Corofin); 5 Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 6 Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 7 Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo); 8 Daithí Burke (Corofin), 9 Ronan Steede (Corofin), 10 Gary Sice (Corofin), 11 Paul Devlin (Kilcoo), 12 Seán Gannon (Éire Óg); 13 Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 14 Martin Farragher (Corofin), 15 Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)