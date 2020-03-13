Government advises exercising ‘high degree of caution’ before deciding to travel to EU states

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising people to exercise “high degree of caution” in going to any EU member state.

In a tweet, Minister Simon Coveney said: “In light of rapidly changing conditions and restrictions across a number of EU countries, my department is now advising people to exercise “a high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU states.

“We will continue to update advice.”

This morning, Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has said that people coming back to Ireland from Spain and Italy will be asked to restrict their movements.

He said the Department of Foreign Affairs is advising people not to travel to Spain, except in exceptional circumstances – including the Balearic and Canary Islands.

A significant number of cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Spain. The highest incidences are in Madrid, Vitoria and Labastida in the Basque Country, Catalonia and the Rioja region.

Anyone returning from Italy and Spain will be met by environmental health workers on their return at the airport and told to restrict their movements.

They will be asked “not quite to self isolate, but to restrict their movements.”

Minister Harris has said that whatever support is necessary for the HSE to combat the spread of Covid-19 will be provided.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]