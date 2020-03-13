Local Enterprise Office created 79 jobs in 2019

A TOTAL of 79 jobs were created in Carlow last year thanks to the Local Enterprise Office.

At the National Enterprise Awards county final in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel last week, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, expressed her delight to once again have a ‘positive net job creation output’ from investments in manufacturing and internationally-traded services companies, supported by Enterprise Ireland and carried out by the Local Enterprise Office.

“In Co Carlow we have 217 active investment clients who collectively support over 1,209 jobs in the local economy,” she stated. “The value of these jobs is estimated at €42.1 million annually to the county’s economy and they play an important role in supporting many individuals and families each year.

“We coupled with the investment programme supported by Enterprise Ireland. We also rolled out a business support programme, which had 118 training courses, networking events and programmes in 2019, with over 1,432 participants also supported by Enterprise Ireland, which is equally important in supporting other sectors in Co Carlow,” said Ms Holohan.

Welcoming the announcement of the figures for 2019, cllr John Pender, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, stated that he was delighted with the support the council can give to the business community as part of the partnership with Enterprise Ireland.

“The key message we would like to get across during Local Enterprise Week is that if you want to either start or grow your own business in 2020, come and talk to your Local Enterprise Office, which is there to help your business ambitions to become a reality,” said cllr Pender.

Explaining the role of the council in supporting the business community, director of services Michael Rainey said that the Local Enterprise Office has three pillars to its annual programme.

“The first pillar is our business support programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland; the second is our economic development pillar, which supports a variety of other projects such as festivals and events, tourism, retail sector, Carlow Town Development Forum, funded by Carlow County Council; and finally our special projects programme, which includes the development and delivery of projects and opportunities for the county.”

Mr Rainey pointed out that annually the Local Enterprise Office team will manage over €3 million of investment in the county.

“I am delighted that Enterprise Ireland has awarded the council a 12% increase in funding for 2020 on our initial allocation of over €1m for the operation and expansion of this service,” said Mr Rainey.

In 2019, the LEO team conducted more than 412 one-to-one meetings with people who wanted to explore an opportunity for themselves and their county. And 401 sessions of expert advice were given by its mentors during the year.