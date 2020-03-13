Packed schedule sees a host of county titles won

By Mairéad Breen

CARLOW Community Games county titles were decided in badminton, swimming and U11 mixed basketball over three days of events.

The U15 badminton competition at Ballon Community Centre saw four boys teams and three girls teams contending for titles. Defending national champions Myshall took the girls title and the boys gold medals went to St Lazerian’s. Girls runners-up were St Lazerian’s, while silver medalists in the boys competition were Ballon/Rathoe. This is the first time Ballon/Rathoe have taken home silverware in badminton. Tough competition on the night was also offered by the girls from Ballon/Rathoe as well as the boys from Borris/St. Mullins and Myshall.

Graiguecullen hosted the swimming events which were run off swiftly and efficiently. With age categories from U8 to U16 and competitions in freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke, as well as a number of team swim events, organisation was key. Chairperson of Carlow Community Games Paul Doogue praised the competitors for their exemplary behaviour throughout the event. See the full list of the county swimming results below.

Next up was the U11 mixed basketball competition. Six teams arrived well-coached, warmed-up and ready to play. First round wins for Rathvilly over Burrin Area and Slaney Valley over Askea earned these two teams semi-final spots against Bennekerry/Tinryland and St Lazerian’s respectively (both entered on byes). Bennekerry/Tinryland were too strong for Rathvilly. The second semi-final was as close as it could be but St Lazerian’s came through in the end.

After some rest time the last two teams faced each other again. Bennenkerry/Tinryland pulled away quickly with accurate shooting and good defending. They took the win to cheers and celebration all round.

Another weekend of events wrapped up where once again the Community Games committee, children and supporters carried out their roles with aplomb.