Social media sensation Lauren (18) to front national consent campaign

ONE of Ireland’s leading ‘TikTokkers’ is a Carlow teen who’s been selected to front an innovative campaign by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC).

Lauren Whelan (18) from Pollerton, Carlow has amassed an astonishing 237,000 followers on the social media platform TikTok and her enormous appeal has made her one of 20 TikTokkers chosen to collaborate with the DRCC on its new campaign #100Consent. DRCC is venturing into new territory by collaborating with these hugely popular TikTokkers, reaching the most critical demographic in consent education.

The TikTok app influences more than 90,000 Irish users daily with viral dances, lip-syncing and light-hearted trends for a greater purpose. Lauren and the top Irish TikTokkers are coming together to raise awareness around sexual consent using hashtag #100Consent – a play on the expression 100 percent.

A student at Gaelcholáiste Carlow, Lauren is happy to lend her voice to such an important issue and had met representatives of the Rape Crisis Centre to ensure that its campaign can reach young people in an informed, educational way.

“It’s about spreading the word of consent, to educate people around the laws about consent and to point out that if it’s not 100%, it’s not consent,” explained Lauren.

“Based on analytics, our content appeals to people in the 16 to 24 age brackets and that’s the people this campaign wants to reach,” she added.

The #100Consent campaign focuses on clarity and communication, understanding that being even 1% unsure when it comes to sexual consent could have devastating consequences.

Lauren launched her TikTok platform at Christmas 2018, with her upbeat, funny and relatable content finding instant appeal right across the globe. Now with 237,000 followers, the Carlow schoolgirl is attracting attention from clothing companies and commercial interests, all hoping Lauren will endorse their brand.

“The most exciting thing to have happened was Dua Lipa asking if I could post a video of her new song … that’s was exciting,” smiles Lauren.

Like all TikTokkers, the content is mainly dancing videos, but Lauren has found some of her most successful posts are the comedic ones.

“I’ll use audio that is trending on the app and do something with comedy, things that people find relatable; they are always the most successful,” she adds.

Lauren loves performing, singing, dancing, gymnastics and was a member of Carlow’s Striking Productions for many years.

Unfortunately, she has experienced the negative side of online abuse, but the level-headed Carlow girl has learnt to ignore it. “Yeah, I get a lot of derogatory comments, but in general it’s a lot more support than hate. I’ve learned to ignore the hate and not let it get to me,” she says.

Lauren hopes to study sport science next year, so for now TikTok is just an enjoyable hobby that’s found global appeal.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the DRCC was both “honoured and delighted that these great young people agreed to give time and thought to this new #100Consent campaign. Their TikTok activity shows that they are all brilliant communicators. We are learning a lot from them and are really looking forward to this collaboration.”