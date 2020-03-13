  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Student gardaí to skip final training to help with coronavirus plan

Student gardaí to skip final training to help with coronavirus plan

Friday, March 13, 2020

Student gardaí training at Templemore are to be sworn in early as part of a new coronavirus policing plan.

File photo of a passing out pareade.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is expected to announce the unprecedented measures this morning.

The students at the Tipperary facility will skip the final months of their training and become fully qualified gardaí immediately.

Some of the trainees have been in the college for just over a month and were being given rapid training ahead of their deployment.

Gardaí are to increase the level of high visibility to support communities and businesses, while the Taoiseach says the Defence Forces are also on standby if needed.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man arrested in connection with Kevin Lunney abduction released without charge

Friday, 13/03/20 - 9:45am

Gardaí to increase ‘high visiblity’ patrols during coronavirus outbreak

Friday, 13/03/20 - 9:35am

Minister: People returning from Spain and Italy will have to restrict their movements

Friday, 13/03/20 - 9:15am