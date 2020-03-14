Carlow Sub Aqua club is vandalised … again!

A LIFE-SAVING voluntary service has been struck for a second time within a matter of weeks.

Carlow/Graiguecullen Sub Aqua Club was targeted by vandals again this week, with more than €20,000 worth of damage caused in the two appalling incidents.

“They made sure this time that they broke what they missed the last time,” Racey Byrne, chairman of the club, told The Nationalist.

He said that interior doors were damaged again, amid suspicions that the building is being used as a shelter for drug users. Dirty blankets and excrement were discovered in the Barrowside building, while traces of silver paper and other debris were also found.

“You can’t let people like that beat you. We’ve seen some terrible things, so this isn’t going to stop us,” Racey continued.

The club, which is located close to Graiguecullen bridge, operates a life-saving and river rescue service in the area and has been voluntarily saving lives and keeping our rivers patrolled for almost four decades. Apart from training scores of people in diving and water safety procedures, the 42 members regularly have to search the River Barrow for missing people.

The clubhouse was developed in recent years to the tune of €380,000 and was about to be officially opened in April, but these repeated break-ins are seen as a major setback for its members.

“Something in the region of €20,000 in damage has been done in these two acts of destruction. If you saw anything that may be useful to gardaí, please contact them in confidence,” deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said this week.

“As a community, we must club together to save this vital service and I call on the community to get together and save this service. I will be working with a number of people in the effort to fundraise for this facility,” she added.

Carlow gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them on 059 9136620.