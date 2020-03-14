CloseThePubs trends as public urges businesses to shut doors over Covid-19

By Michelle McGlynn

Irish Twitter have been making their voices heard online today as they urge pubs and clubs to close as Covid-19 continues to spread.

This evening, the Department of Health confirmed a second person has died from the coronavirus.

A further 39 cases were confirmed today bringing the total number in Ireland to 129.

This is the biggest single increase in the country since the virus arrived on our shores.

At tonight’s briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan noted that a number of young adults were not complying with the measures that have been introduced in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

“It is up to every one of us to play our role in slowing down the spread of this disease,” he said.

Throughout Saturday, people have been taking to social media to encourage pubs and clubs to close their doors and praising those who have already done so.

Numerous pubs around the country have chosen to close, some for the foreseeable future, in a effort to help prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Busy pubs and clubs make it unlikely that patrons can maintain the social distance recommended by health professionals.

People said that it is irresponsible for the establishments to continue to operate as they were putting both patrons and staff at risk of contracting the virus.

Social media users were also urging those considering going to a pub this weekend, on St Patrick’s day or indeed any time in the near future to reconsider.

A video being shared on Twitter claims to show a packed pub in Temple Bar where a crowd of people are singing along to the song Sweet Caroline.

They sing the lyrics “reaching out, touching me, touching you” something which has been branded shameful, irresponsible and disrespectful to healthcare workers by other Twitter users.

On Saturday night, the video had been viewed over 200,000 times.

Health Minister Simon Harris was among those to criticise those in the video.

“Not far from here, nurses and doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic,” he said.

“Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it.”

The live EarthCam shows that Saturday night in the capital is significantly less busy than on a standard weekend.

However, footage from Temple Bar shows a steady stream of people walking through the streets and visiting the pubs and restaurants who remain open.

Footage from the EarthCam at around 8pm tonight

Under the #CloseThePubs hashtag, some users have been sharing ideas for alternative ways for people to spend their nights.

Comedian Alison Spittle has begun her own #CovideoParty where people watch the same film and chat with each other online.

Spittle encouraged people watch Legally Blonde tonight “together alone”.

A whole host of people have taken part tweeting under the hashtag and the Nowhere Fast star will host an Instagram live afterward to continue the discussion.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]