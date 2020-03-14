Concert in memory of Paddy McDermott raised €5,700

THE McDermott family described themselves as “humbled and grateful” following the huge outpouring of support for a concert they held recently in aid of St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Proceeds from the event, a terrific €5,700, were recently presented to the St Vincent’s Foundation by the family.

Entitled Oh Night Divine, the concert was held just before Christmas in St Mary’s Church, Haymarket in memory of the late Paddy McDermott, Highfield, Carlow, who died in August 2019.

“We are humbled and very grateful for the response we got from the people of Carlow and beyond. Paddy would have been so proud,” his wife Maria told The Nationalist.

St Vincent’s University Hospital is a cause very close to the family’s heart, as Paddy was a patient there in the final eight months of his life. The exceptional care he received at St Vincent’s in his final months prompted the family to hold the special fundraising concert, with Paddy’s daughter, the gifted soprano Kathleen Nic Dhiarmada, among the headline performers. Kathleen was joined by fellow sopranos Aisling McCarthy and Helen May along with mezzo sopranos Sarah Kilcoyne and Emma Jungling, tenor Oisin Ó Dalaigh, baritone Andrew Johnston, pianist Aoife O’Sullivan and many more for this amazing evening of music.

The St Vincent’s Foundation confirmed that the generous donation will be used for the benefit of St Monica’s Ward in the hospital.

“We are hugely grateful to Paddy’s wife Maria, extended family, friends and supporters, including the Lions Club, for this wonderful support,” a spokesperson said.