Coronavirus: Cliffs of Moher among the tourist attractions to close down

The Cliffs of Moher will be closed off to visitors until at least March 29.

It comes after the government announced that all schools, colleges and crèches were to remain closed for two weeks to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

“The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience will remain closed to the public up to and including Sunday, 29 March 2020,” read a statement from the popular tourist destination.

“The closure is necessary to support the introduction of new measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland.”

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, the Adare Heritage Centre, Limerick’s St John’s Castle, as well as the operations at Dublin’s Malahide Castle, the GPO Witness History Museum, and the Casino Model Railway Museum, and the Newbridge House and Farm, have become the latest visitor attractions that have been forced to close amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier in the week, the GAA announced that all trainings and matches were called off for the next fortnight. The FAI and IRFU made similar decisions.

Despite all this Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan insisted that Ireland [burl= 987923]is “not in lockdown”[/url] and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that pubs and restaurants can remain open.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]