Eco-campaign aims to plant one million trees

HOUSEHOLDS across Carlow are being asked to back a major global tree-planting initiative that promises to plant more than a million trees in Ireland and Africa this year. Development charity Self Help Africa, which originated in Hacketstown, launched its ‘One Million Trees’ campaign with a pledge to plant 100,000 native trees in Ireland and a million trees in Africa in 2020.

For every €5 raised during the campaign, the charity promises to plant one native tree at home and ten overseas. The initiative is being sponsored by yogurt makers Glenisk, and it also has the backing of teachers’ union the INTO, which has close to 50,000 members nationwide and represent teachers at more than 41 primary schools in Carlow.

‘One Million Trees’ is also being backed by the GPA, which represents inter-county Gaelic players past and present, including those from the Barrowside. GPA chief executive Paul Flynn said that as role models within their communities, Gaelic players were proud to champion an initiative that will have a very practical impact both locally and internationally.

Helping with the recent launch of the initiative was Carlow’s own Kathryn Thomas.

