Irish Coast Guard pays tribute to colleagues who died in 2017 helicopter crash

An Irish Coast Guard crew have paid tribute to their Rescue 116 colleagues on the third anniversary of their death.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, and winch men Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby all lost their lives on March 14, 2017.

The Rescue Crew 116 members who died in the 2017 crash.

Their helicopter crashed during a rescue mission off the coast of Co Mayo.

The current Rescue 116 crew flew a ‘heart’ in the sky following a rescue in Dublin yesterday – which left a radar trail that read ‘R116’ inside a heart.

They posted images of their ‘signature in the sky’ on social media saying three years on; they are ‘ok but just ok’.

Earlier this week, it emerged that a report into the crash off the coast in 2017 has been delayed.

The Department of Transport said a review board has been set up to re-examine a number of findings in the draft final report of the investigation into the crash.

Meanwhile, the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) has said the establishment of the board to review the draft final report is in conflict with international safety standards.