Man, 40s, killed after being struck by lorry in Louth

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a lorry in County Louth.

The fatal traffic collision happened this afternoon at around 12.15pm on the M1 Southbound between Junctions 14 and 15.

The man, aged in his 40s, was struck by a lorry as he attended to a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further injuries were reported but the driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently being preserved and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and any road users who may have dash cam footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.