Ryanair flights to and from Poland cancelled from midnight

Ryanair has been forced to cancel all flights to and from Poland, from midnight tonight until the end of the month.

The decision lasts until midnight on Tuesday, March 31 and was taken by the Ryanair Group which includes Buzz and Lauda.

The Polish government has announced a “lock down” of the entire country in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The airline is contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and it is urging customers not to call Ryanair.

It said that the situation is fast-moving and complex and the safety and well-being of its people and customers is its main priority.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]