Carlow teacher elected as vice-president of TUI

A CARLOW teacher has this week been elected national vice-president of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI).

Liz Farrell, an English and history teacher at Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown since 1993, secured the majority of votes cast in a national ballot of the union’s 19,000 members. Liz defeated Limerick-based teacher Maura Carroll, securing terrific support right around the country to receive confirmation last Friday that she was elected.

“It’s great; it’s a huge honour to be elected,” Liz told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday). “I’m excited and looking forward to it. There are lots of challenges, with pay equality our biggest issue.”

Remarkably, this is the second time that Coláiste Eoin has had a member of staff elected to such a prominent role within the national ranks of TUI. The school’s former principal and former CEO of Carlow VEC Larry Kavanagh previously held the position of TUI president. In the trade union’s history, this is only the second time a representative from Co Carlow has held such a significant role at national level.

“To have two from the same school is extraordinary, alright. I had a lot of support from the Carlow branch of TUI and from Kilkenny/Carlow ETB and I’d like to thank them for that,” said Liz.

While the majority of TUI members are teachers, the trade union also represents a large number of lecturers in Ireland who are engaged in post-primary, higher and further education.

Liz has a strong track record within the TUI, having previously served as TUI Area 1 representative and executive member, serving 1,500 members in Carlow, Laois, Kildare and Wicklow.

“I’ll still be teaching and still working on the ground. I think it’s important to know the issues that are affecting TUI members,” she said.

A Carlow town native, Liz is married to Donagh O’Brien and the couple have two daughters, Oonagh and Beibhinn.