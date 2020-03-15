Company offering mental health courses in workplace

BREAKING the stigma surrounding mental health to give employers the tools to support their staff in a non-judgemental, empathetic way is the purpose of a new workplace programme.

First Aid for Mental Health is an innovative programme offered by Focused Training Ireland, a company owned by local man David Gahan that’s based in Tullow Business Centre. A qualified physiotherapist who previously worked with Carlow Rape Crisis Centre, David recently added First Aid for Mental Health to the list of programmes offered by his company.

David started Focused Training Ireland over a year ago and opened his Tullow office at the end of 2019, where he provides a range of training programmes that include safe pass, manual handling, first aid and cardiac first response.

This mental health programme is a relatively new one in Ireland, but David identified a real need among companies across all sectors not only to recognise mental health difficulties among staff but also to efficiently support and address the issue. David was also mindful of statistics that indicate one-in-four people suffer from mental health conditions at some stage of their lives.

“Working with different companies, at first hand I saw people were suffering from mental health conditions in the workplace and I felt people tended to bury their heads in the sand,” said David.

“When it came to colleagues or managers with mental health conditions, it became the elephant in the room and no-one wanted to talk about it. The training is about recognising people with mental health problems and supporting them in a non-judgemental, empathetic way,” David told The Nationalist.

The training provides people with the skills and knowledge to help those who may be suffering from a mental health problem or condition, ensuring people reach out and offer structured and appropriate help. The training also outlines a clear process to help those who suffer from mental health conditions in the workplace.

David pointed to the Equality Act, adding that in the same way as people with physical disabilities have a right to accessibility with their workplace, those with mental health challenges should also be free to speak up and have the appropriate supports made available to them.

“From an employers’ prospective, they have a duty of care to their employees and from an employee’s point of view, they have to feel supported,” said David. “We need to break the stigma.”