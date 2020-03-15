Coronavirus: Campus closure leads to loss of catering jobs at UCC

By Olivia Kelleher

University College Cork is to seek a meeting with Kylemore Services Group (KSG) after the company laid off catering staff at the campus following its closure this week arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A spokesman for UCC said he was unable to comment on the specifics in relation to KSG.

However, it is understood that the restaurant and hospitality services company has laid off at least 20 to 30 people at the college.

In a statement UCC said that they couldn’t comment on “operational matters pertaining to another company.”

“However UCC has requested a meeting with KSG about their operations during this Government-directed campus closure.”

KSG provides catering services at 115 locations across Ireland – including UCC.

Cllr Fiona Ryan of the Solidarity Party said that UCC must intervene to protect workers who have been laid off.

“Some of these people have worked at UCC for ten-plus years. A lot of this work is contracted out but UCC has a duty of care to staff.

Lots of hospitality and service staff are living in uncertain times with the virus and are facing in to lay offs and cuts to their hours and pay.

Her colleague Cork Solidarity TD Mick Barry criticised UCC saying that management at the college stopped paying KSG and “forced workers with many years of service to the college on to the dole.”

A spokesperson for KSG Catering was not available for comment.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]