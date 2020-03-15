Coronavirus: Leave for Irish troops in Lebanon and Syria cancelled as borders close

All leave is cancelled for Irish troops deployed to Lebanon and Syria.

The two states have closed their borders to travellers from countries affected by Covid-19, which now includes Ireland.

Over 500 troops are involved in peacekeeping efforts across two UN missions.

Gerard Guinan, general secretary of representative group PDFORRA, says the move is “desperately unfortunate” for the soldiers and their families.

“When you are there, you have a job to do and your thoughts will be with your family but you have to focus on the situation at hand,” he said.

This is the life of a soldier, we have a very difficult job at the best of times but we are professionals.

