Covid-19: Govt advises Irish tourists in Spain to fly home before midnight on Thursday

Irish tourists in Spain have been advised to come home before Thursday at midnight.

People wearing masks drag at La Ramblas in Barcelona today. Pic: PA

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Government have reached a deal with airlines to facilitate the passengers.

Minister Coveney has held talks with his Spanish counterpart as well as the Chief Executives of Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

The two airlines are now waiving booking and seat fees for anyone who wants to change flights, and they are allocating bigger planes to impacted routes.

It comes amid a partial lockdown in Spain over coronavirus, as cases continue to rise. The country has recorded more than 6,000 cases and over 190 deaths.

Mr Coveney said that he has been assured that Spanish airports will remain open and that the country would not be introducing a flight ban.

Mr Coveney said: “My Spanish Foreign Affairs and Transport counterparts have assured me that Spanish airports remain open and the country is not bringing about a flight ban.

“They further assure me that Spanish airspace remains open for Irish airlines to bring citizens home. I reaffirmed Ireland’s solidarity with Spain at this difficult time and thanked their frontline authorities for dealing with this unprecedented challenge”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is continuing to advise any Irish citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Spain.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]