Special needs grant of €19k granted to Carlow libraries

JUST under €19,000 has been granted to libraries in Carlow for equipment to assist people with special needs. Fine Gael deputy John Paul Phelan confirmed that €18,819 in funding has been allocated to cover Carlow, Tullow, Bagenalstown and Borris, finance approved by the Department for Rural and Community Development.

“In Carlow, €13,708 goes towards a sensory room in Tullow and a further €5,111 will help finance sensory facilities in Carlow, Bagenalstown and Borris,” said deputy Phelan.

“This funding announcement will support the provision of sensory facilities and equipment in public libraries that can help individuals with sensory impairments, special educational needs and other learning differences, and those on the autism spectrum.

“Libraries are focal points of communities throughout the country and hubs for education and work, with Fine Gael recognising the value of these invaluable local resources through increased investment,” said deputy Phelan.