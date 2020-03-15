TD: US travel ban ‘extreme but necessary’

A Fianna Fáil TD has said that the decision by US President Donald Trump to add Ireland and the UK to the travel ban, introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19, was “necessary”.

The restrictions will come into force from 4am on Tuesday morning Irish time.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House alongside US Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson listen. Picture: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Under the restrictions, American citizens, Green Card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the US – but will be funnelled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to reports.

US Vice President Mike Pence said there had been a “unanimous recommendation” from health experts to extend the travel ban.

“In our taskforce meeting today the president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the UK and Ireland, effective midnight Monday night, eastern standard time,” Mr Pence announced yesterday.

Anyone not resident in the United States flying from Britain, Ireland, or any Schengen-area state will be turned away.

Niall Collins, Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on foreign affairs, says it is a drastic step for a drastic moment.

“We live in exceptional times, which is completely unprecedented and I think the travel ban, whilst it is extreme, I think it is necessary,” Mr Collins said.

The view I am getting from the public is that whatever measure needs to be taken, should be taken to try and contain and to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]