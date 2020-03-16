Brittany Ferries suspends sailings between Ireland and France

Brittany Ferries is suspending more passenger services between Ireland and France due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes as the EU plans to ban all non-essential travel to Europe for the next 30 days. The border closure will cover 30 countries.

Brittany Ferries will cease its weekly connection between Rosslare in Ireland and Roscoff in France. Their freight service between Rosslare and Bilbao in Spain will continue twice a week.

Earlier in the week, the ferry company had cancelled its services between cork and Roscoff until April 10.

The company is contacting all affected customers by telephone, email and SMS and passengers are asked not to contact them by telephone but to visit www.brittany-ferries.co.uk/routes/sailing-updates for the latest information.

Brittany Ferries also asked all customers who are not booked to travel within the next two weeks to delay contacting their customer call centres.