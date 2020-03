Chloe Fitzgerald

Gardaí in Arklow are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from Co Wicklow.

Chloe Fitzgerald was last seen in Avoca on Thursday, March 12.

She is described as being 5’2″, of a slight build with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or who can assist in locating her are asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.