Ireland will reach a point where there are fatalities ‘on a daily basis’, says Tánaiste

The Tánaiste is warning at some point the coronavirus pandemic will mean fatalities on a daily basis in Ireland.

Two people have so far died from Covid-19 in the Republic, out of 169 cases.

Schools, creches, bars and pubs are all closed in an effort to minimise its spread.

Efforts to test potential cases are also increasing from today with the rollout of a new online system for GPs.

The government is also to introduce new measures allowing affected employees to be paid a jobseeker’s rate, with employers able to claim the payment back at a later date.

Simon Coveney says Covid-19 is a serious illness for the thousands in our society and they must be protected.

“Yesterday, 368 people died in Italy and we are going to reach a point in time when we are talking about fatalities on a daily basis in Ireland too.

“So this is about saving lives, it’s about saving the lives of people that we love – old people, vulnerable people, people with a disability, people with weak immune systems.

“These are the people that we all have to protect.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]