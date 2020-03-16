Police investigating attempted murder after masked shooter fires shots at man in Co Down

  • Home >
Monday, March 16, 2020

Police in the North are investigating the attempted murder of a man in Comber, County Down.

The incident occurred at 10.20pm last night at the Ballycreely Road area of Comber.

According to the PSNI, it was reported that a masked man emerged from a hedge armed with a suspected handgun.

“It was reported that the man fired a number of shots at the male, causing injuries to both of his shoulders and his right thigh.

“Damage was also reported to his vehicle during the incident.”

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A number of shots were fired at a man in his 50s as he drove into a yard at the Ballycreely Road area.

Police of appealing for anyone with information to come forward as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact detectives in Newtownards on 101, quoting reference number 1635 15/03/20.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

