System to refer patients for Covid-19 test struggling to cope with demand

The new system for referring patients to get tested for coronavirus has crashed.

GPs say thousands of people have been ringing their practices this morning, meaning many cannot get through.

From today, GPs can order a test for someone with symptoms online.

But so many doctors are using it that the system has not been able to cope.

Maitiu O’Tuathail, a GP in Dublin, is encouraging people to be patient.

“We’ve received an enormous volume of calls today from patients who have symptoms that are requesting testing for Covid-19,” said Dr O’Tuathail.

“Unfortunately, our system is down at the moment due to the volume of requests that we are getting.

“So what we’ve asked patients to do firstly is please only contact GPs if you have symptoms.

“If you have questions or concerns initially contact the HSE website, there is a huge amount of information there.”

Minister Simon Harris is appealing to the public to bear with GPs.

“It is a massive body of work, we are asking our GPs, our healthcare professionals and the HSE to deliver.

“We need all of us to be responsible in relation to that. Keep GP slots for those that really need them.

“Be patient with your GP who is under a lot of pressure when you phone them.

“And obviously, a test is only for when you have symptoms, not because you would like one.”

He added that thousands of people have been calling 999, saying: “Yesterday, I am told over the weekend we had about 4,500 people ringing 999 looking for a test for Covid-19.

“That is not an appropriate thing to do, that is not a necessary thing to do. You cannot get a test by ringing 999, but what you are actually doing is preventing people who may need to make an emergency call actually accessing it as quickly as they possibly can.”

The Irish College of General Practitioners has stressed that out-of-hours GP services cannot order a Covid-19 test for patients.

Also, while waiting for tests and/or test results, patients with respiratory symptoms and/or fever will be asked to self-isolate in their homes.

There were reports over the weekend of people telephoning out-of-hours GP services and overwhelming the 999/112 emergency services.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]