Castledermot Library gets major makeover

THE reopening of the redeveloped library in Castledermot coincided with National Public Library Day on Saturday 29 February, which celebrated the diversity of services offered at your local library. The library is filled with a fantastic collection of new books, PCs and technologies.

Children and adults were entertained with magic shows, storytelling and face painting. Oiche, the Library Services friendly owl mascot, was on hand to sign up new members and share his love of books.

The extensive upgrade works, which were part-funded by local property tax, began in Castledermot Library in October 2019. These included restoration of the beautiful stained glass (the building was formerly a church), a full internal fit-out, energy-efficient upgrade, internal and external decoration, new computers and laptops and a new book collection.

The opening hours have been extended and the library now opens from Tuesday to Saturday: Tuesday, 2pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm; Wednesday, 11am-1pm and 2pm-5pm; Thursday, 2pm-5pm; Friday, 2pm-5pm; and Saturday, 2pm-5pm.

Drop in – Jan and Kevin will be delighted to see you.