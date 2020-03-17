Fictional characters come to life on World Book Day

PRINCESSES, devilish dentists and unruly grandmothers visited Askea GNS recently, when the school celebrated World Book Day with great joy and much gusto.

From the smallest little tots in junior and senior infants, right up to the senior girls in sixth class, the entire school got to celebrate their favourite author or book by dressing up in character!

“We had everyone from Mary Poppins to David Walliams’ Demon Dentist and Gangsta Granny as well as the usual range of princesses in the junior classes. David Walliams was very popular this year,” principal June Farrell told Around Carlow Town.

The youngsters got to show off their costumes and books at school assembly, and later, the bigger girls teamed up with the smaller ones for a session of reading buddies.

The senior infant girls had their own special project, though. They had enjoyed a trip to Teddy’s Restaurant in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre some days previously, where they were treated to hot chocolate and cookies. They then wrote entire little tomes about their experiences, which they read out loud to the senior classes, which was one of the big highlights of the day.

“It was absolutely adorable, to be honest!” Ms Farrell said proudly. “All our girls are great readers. It shows how important it is to read in these days of technology.”